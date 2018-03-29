ALTON – To help provide early detection or diagnosis of health issues, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is partnering with Lewis and Clark Community College to provide free health screenings at a mobile health unit day on April 6.

“I am very pleased to be able to partner with Lewis and Clark Community College and offer such a great service for residents,” said Bristow. “We all live busy lives and sometimes forgot to fit our regular screenings into our schedules. The mobile health unit is an innovative way to provide some of the most common screenings in a quick and convenient way.”

The mobile health unit day will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the East Alton Plaza, located at 610 W. St. Louis Avenue in East Alton. Some of the common screening that will be provided for free include oral cancer screenings and cholesterol checks.

“Lewis and Clark is able to partner with community leaders and organizations to provide certain health services at no charge, thanks to a federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA),” said Lucy Chappee, HRSA Project Director. “The health screenings, being provided through this event with Representative Bristow, facilitate early diagnosis and intervention, which leads to better health outcomes and lower medical costs in the long run. The focus of this particular event is on the oral-systemic health connection.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

