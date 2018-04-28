ALTON – The office of state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be partnering with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office to host their monthly I-Cash event on Tuesday, May 8 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 N Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

“I’ve made it a regular event to partner with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office to provide residents easy access to the I-Cash program, “said Bristow. “Since 2015, this program has helped connect residents with over $300 million in unclaimed assets, so I encourage everyone to take advantage of this free program to find out if they have unclaimed property.”

A representative from Treasurer Frerichs’ office will be available to help local residents search to find out they have any unclaimed assets. Local residents are encouraged to stop by to find out if they are owed anything by the state or for help filing a free claim to reclaim property.

“If you or a family member has not checked for unclaimed property yet, I highly encourage you do so with the I-Cash program,” said Bristow. “This is a free and easy way to do a simple search to check and see if there is any unclaimed property owed to you or a family member.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

