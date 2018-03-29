ALTON – To help connect Illinois residents with forgotten or lost property, the office of state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be partnering with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office to host an I-Cash event on Monday, April 9.

“Each I-Cash event that I have held has proven successful with constituents finding property or money that rightfully belongs to them, but might have been lost or forgotten about,” said Bristow. “Just in the last two years, the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office has paid out over $300 million in unclaimed assets, so it is always worth doing a search to find out if you or a family member might have unclaimed property.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bristow will be hosting an I-Cash event at the Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, located on 100 E Central St. in Bethalto on April 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

“This unclaimed property could be the result of a forgotten safety deposit box, security deposit, or an uncashed life insurance policy,” said Bristow. “I encourage folks to stop by and do a free search to find any unclaimed property they may have with the state so it can be returned to its rightful owner.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

More like this: