ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be hosting a Coffee Shop Stop on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Germania Brew Haus in Alton.

“As the new year approaches I would like to invite constituents to join me for a cup of coffee at one of our local coffee shops to discuss current issues or any problems they may face with state government,” said Bristow. “These coffee stop shops provide a relaxed atmosphere to catch up with residents on what issues are important to them, or if they would just like to say hello.”

Bristow has hosted a series of coffee stop shops across the 111th district, in addition to having normal business hours at her full-time constituent office located in Alton. Residents are encourage to visit with Bristow and her staff at Germania Brew Haus on Tuesday, located at 617 E. Broadway in Alton.

“Not only am I excited to hear the thoughts of local residents about what’s important to them, but I also appreciate the opportunity to highlight some of the many local businesses here in the Riverbend region,” said Bristow. “This upcoming legislative year will be very busy, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the 111th district.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

