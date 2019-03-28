ALTON, Ill. – As part of her continuing outreach into communities in the Riverbend region, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be hosting a Coffee Shop Stop from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Petri Café, located at 1416 20th St. in Granite City.

“As legislative session continues, there have been a lot of different bills filed and debated that residents may be concerned with,” said Bristow. “These coffee shop stops are a great way for residents of the district to meet personally and discuss face-to-face any issues or concerns about different pieces of legislation that may potentially affect them or our communities.”

Rep. Bristow will also be hosting a free Jobs Fair in Granite City with state Reps. Katie Stuart and Jay Hoffman, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Granite City Township Center, located at 2060 Delmar Ave. in Granite City. Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their most up-to-date resume or CV.

“In Springfield, I have made it my mission to support legislation that helps protects our small businesses and provides job creators with the tools they need to expand and grow,” said Bristow. “I look forward to talking to more residents about issues they may face at my Coffee Stop Shop or our Jobs Fair and how we can put more people in Illinois back to work.”

All of Bristow’s events are free and open to the public. For questions or concerns, please contact her constituent services office at 618-465-5900, or by email at RepMBristow@gmail.com

