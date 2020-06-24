ALTON, Ill. – To help local homeowners, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, supported legislation to automatically renew property tax exemptions this year. Due to the strain of COVID-19 on communities around the country, this measure seeks to ease the burden for seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities by simplifying the exemption application process.

“As we continue to deal with COVID-19, it’s essential to find ways in which we can take burdens off of individuals, especially those at a higher risk for contracting the virus,” said Bristow. “The automatic renewal of exemptions will be one less thing for our seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities to worry about this year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bristow supported Senate Bill 685, which will give a one-year application deferral for various homeowners that receive the Senior Freeze Exemption, Veterans with Disabilities Exemption or Persons with Disabilities Exemption. Normally, homeowners have to re-apply to these exemptions each year. This measure also suspended late payment penalties and tax sales for counties around the state.

“Property tax relief will continue to be one of my top priorities as I represent the Riverbend Region,” said Bristow. “Especially during this time of crisis, it is essential to continue to work on long term solutions towards desperately needed relief for homeowners.”

More like this: