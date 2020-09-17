ALTON - Today, Amy Elik, Republican candidate for State Representative in the 111th District, is responding to a string of public comments made by opponent and House Democratic incumbent Monica Bristow. In at least three separate instances since she took office, Bristow acknowledged her unwillingness to produce change, or fight for the 111th District.

“Now more than ever before, the Metro East needs a fighter in the legislature, a representative who will stand up for the values of our community,” said Elik, a staunch 2nd Amendment Rights supporter and pro-life candidate. “Monica Bristow’s public statements about her unwillingness to fight for our area is infuriating. We need better representation and I’m running for State Representative to make that change.”

Just a few months ago, in a Zoom chat room, Bristow admitted she ‘stands up to the Governor quietly.’ While lawmakers from around the state have loudly and passionately demanded transparency and answers regarding Governor Pritzker’s handling of the pandemic, Bristow has voluntarily put the 111th District in the back seat.

“Whether it’s Bristow’s failure to actively advocate for small businesses across the Metro East during these uncertain times or last year, when the House passed the most liberal abortion law in the country, one in which Governor Pritzker called ‘essential healthcare,’ Monica Bristow continues to remain silent on issues important to our families and communities,” Elik said.

Not only does Bristow refuse to stand up for her district, just last week, Bristow confirmed she will back Speaker Madigan despite the ongoing federal investigations into his political operations in a WBGZ radio interview. "If he's there, I will vote for the Democrat nominee," said Bristow, who to date has already accepted over $1,300,000 from Madigan to fund her campaign. In the same interview, Bristow let slip that she has no intention of leading or driving change if re-elected. "You don't come in and lead the charge to audit the State of Illinois or lead the charge to get rid of Madigan. I know my place," said Bristow.

“This is what sets me apart from Monica Bristow, I am not going to Springfield to take nods from party leaders, I’m going to fight for your family,” said Elik. “Monica Bristow says she’s not in Springfield to lead the charge for lower taxes or fight against Mike Madigan and corruption, but I will.”

In a separate interview with Capital News Illinois, Monica Bristow went on record to admit she was uncomfortable with her role as a legislator, which is why she didn’t take more of an active role. “I’ve sat back quite a bit in my first year, watching and learning rather than taking charge,” said Bristow. That ineptitude led her to vote for her own pay raise, but remain silent on the backlog of FOID card applications, sexual harassment, corruption, ethics reform, and the liberal abortion bill signed into law last year.

“I am not going to stay quiet and fall in line with the status quo Monica Bristow has become accustomed to and profited from. She can’t stay silent on corruption, sexual harassment, and Mike Madigan and continue to represent the 111th.”

Amy Elik, a life long resident of Madison County, is the pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment candidate running for State Representative in the 111th district. For more information on her campaign, visit http://amyelik.com.

