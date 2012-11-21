Monica Bristow, President of the River Bend Growth Association, was elected as the 2013 Chairman for the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE) by her peers at the Awards Dinner held during the annual Fall Conference Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012.

As a chamber executive, Bristow has been a strong advocate for chamber members and a unified voice for the community. Her involvement does not end with her chamber; it expands throughout her community as a representative of many boards and local organizations.

In the speech given to nominate Bristow, Joseph Henning, IOM, ACE, Chief Executive Officer of the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce and Immediate Past Chairman of the IACCE, “Monica is a natural leader and a true professional…always willing to help others by sharing expertise and giving words of encouragement when the road ahead seems impossible.”

“The Illinois chamber community is stronger today because of the professionals who lead the way,” explains Dr. Michael Ayers, President of the IACCE. “I’ve had the pleasure and honor of working with Monica for a number of years. She will do a tremendous job leading the IACCE forward.”

The IACCE’s mission is to be an accessible and valued resource for the professional development of Chamber of Commerce executives and their staff in Illinois. As its chair, Bristow plans to continue to advance the professional growth opportunities for IACCE’s members.

