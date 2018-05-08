ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is inviting leadership from local churches within the Riverbend region to come together for a prayer breakfast on June 12th at 8-9:15 am at 100 E Central St, Bethalto.

“The Metro East is incredibly fortunate to have so many churches and faith organizations that openly participate in our communities and provide much needed support to local families,” said Bristow. “I truly appreciate their efforts to make our region its best, and I look forward to hearing about all of the good work they are doing to help our friends and neighbors.”

Rep. Bristow is encouraging local faith leaders and church headship to join her for a morning prayer. Following the prayer, Bristow is inviting attendees to participate in open dialogue over light refreshments. While invitations are being mailed to local churches, the invitation is also open to local community members that are interested in participating in the discussion. Please RSVP if you are interested in attending.

“I am eager to share my legislative goals and accomplishments with community members and spiritual leaders,” continued Bristow. “I am ready to hear the thoughts and concerns of our local faith leaders, and discuss ways that we can work together to improve life the Riverbend region.”

For more information, or to RSVP, please contact Rep. Bristow’s full time constituent office at 618-465-5900 or at RepMBristow@gmail.com.

