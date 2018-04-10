WOOD RIVER– To help local job seekers, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is inviting her constituents to attend a Job Search Workshop to help provide tips and resources to those looking for employment hosted by the Madison County Employment & Training Department.

“We all know that searching for a job can be long process and it can sometimes become frustrating when it seems that you are doing everything right but still not having success in finding a position. The Madison County Employment & Training department can help assist those in the community with finding those small changes to help a candidate be successful in their next interview,” said Bristow. “Job search workshops can help provide information ranging from resume materials to helping job seekers use search engines online.”

The Job Search Workshop, prepared by the Madison County Employment & Training Department, will be held on Wed., April 25, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 East Edwardsville Road in Wood River. Space is limited, and interested attendees should RSVP to reserve a spot.

“This workshop will help provide resourceful information free of charge to anyone who might be looking for a new opportunity, whether they are going back to work or looking to shift careers,” said Bristow. “If you are in the job searching process or will be in the near future, these resources are here for you and I would encourage residents to attend.”

For more information, or to RSVP to the Resume Building Workshop, please contact Madison County Employment & Training Department at 618 296 4445.

