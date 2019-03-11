ALTON, Ill. – State Representative Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is inviting employers to register for a Jobs Fair she is hosting with state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon.

“It is important that all state and local businesses, organizations, schools, and other hiring employers are aware of this opportunity, especially close to the end of the school year when many graduating college students will begin their job search,” said Bristow. “I am hosting this event not only to bring employers together in one place for job seekers, but to also give employers access to a wide variety of potential employees,”

The Jobs Fair is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Granite City Township Center, located at 2060 Delmar Ave., in Granite City. All employers who are interested should contact Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900, or should send an email to RepMBristow@gmail.com to receive a registration form.

“Any local business or organization that is hiring is welcome to register for our Jobs Fair,” continued Bristow. “This presents a great opportunity to help those who are struggling to find work in the area, and to also help small and local businesses as well as larger organizations find suitable, qualified candidates for their positions.”

