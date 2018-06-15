GODFREY – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be hosting an Opioid Summit from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday June 25 at the Commons Room at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

“Since taking office, one of my priorities has been addressing the opioid epidemic that we are living in. Although it may be facing Illinois on a much grander scale, I believe we can do things within our community to protect our families and minimize the number of victims we lose to opioid overdose,” said Bristow. “I believe bringing together the community to discuss the topic is a step in the right direction to combatting the crisis. I am excited to be hosting this event and hope all who can attend do.”

Rep. Bristow is inviting her constituents to her first ever Opioid Summit. In attendance, Steve Nonn, Madison County Coroner, as well as representatives from OSF, Centerstone, Chestnut, New Vision and the Department of Insurance will share with the public information regarding Madison County drug overdoses, education, treatment and recovery in relation to opioids. This event is free and open to the public.

“The speakers at this event all come from rich backgrounds in professions that handle opioid overdose in our neighborhoods. These reputable individuals can educate the public on what they see on a day-to-day basis and how we can work together to reduce the number of individuals who become victims to drugs,” said Bristow “I encourage anyone to attend, regardless of if you know someone who has suffered from drug addiction. Being aware of what is going on in our community makes us valuable active members, and I believe we can eradicate the issue better if we are all equipped with the proper knowledge and tools.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or repmbristow@gmail.com.

