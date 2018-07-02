ALTON – With the Fourth of July right around the corner, and plenty of celebrations to fill up the week including firework shows, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is inviting residents of Godfrey to join her in the cleanup of local recreation areas at a Park Clean Up on 1401 Stamper Lane Godfrey, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on July 5th.

“With many good firework shows and residents enjoying our local parks and recreation areas during the holiday, it’s always a good reminder that we need to pick up anything left behind and keep our recreation areas clean,” said Bristow. “Godfrey Parks and Recreations provides this service every year, and I would love to see the community to join with me in getting involved and helping out after a day of celebration.”

Godfrey Parks and Recreation will be leading a community wide clean up at the Main Reservoir Park, located at 1401 Stamper Lane in Godfrey beginning at 8 a.m. on July 5th. The clean-up should last no longer than Noon, but may end sooner if there are a large number of volunteers. Volunteers should dress comfortably and RSVP to Rep. Bristow’s office no later than July 3.

“You can never have too many volunteers for an event like this, so I encourage folks to invite their families or friends to participate for the good of the community,” said Bristow. “Our parks are kept in great shape because of the work these associations provide, and I’d like to help contribute to their hard work by encouraging residents to join me in volunteering for the day.”

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Rep. Bristow’s full time constituent office at 618-465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com.

