ALTON – To help residents properly dispose of documents containing personal or financial information, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be hosting a Community Shred Day with state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, and state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, at the Granite City High School on Saturday, Aug. 8.

“Although COVID-19 has interrupted many of my office’s usual services, my fellow legislators and I were happy to find we could safely host a community shred day for residents to safely dispose of old bills, documents, or other materials with personal information on them,” said Bristow. “Many shredding events were canceled due to the stay-at-home order, so we are happy to offer one now to help everyone shred their old materials securely and to help residents protect themselves from becoming a victim of identity theft.”

The shred day will take place in the front parking lot at Granite City High School located at 3101 Madison Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. until Noon. This event is free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to attend this event early, due to capacity limits for the shred truck. Attendees should remove all paperclips, staples, and other binding prior to the event and will be limited to two boxes of paper each. Boxes, bags, and other containers cannot be shredded or discarded at the event. Attendees should also wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing when dropping off their materials.

“Although physical health and safety has been on our minds lately, it is also important to keep your financial health and safety in order by safely disposing of personal documents,” said Bristow. “I encourage everyone to go through their old mail and documents and stop by the shredding event to safely and securely dispose of materials you no longer need.”

