ALTON – To give their constituents across the district access to office resources, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, are hosting satellite office hours in the Wood River City Council chambers, located at 111 N. Wood River Ave, on January 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“With the inclement weather our region has been experiencing for the past couple of weeks, I understand that it may be difficult to stop by my district office due to bad road conditions,” said Bristow. “In order to give constituents access to the resources of my office, I will continue hosting satellite office hours around various parts of the district to ensure everyone has an opportunity to voice their concerns or ask any questions.”

Since taking office, Bristow has been active in meeting with residents, going door-to-door and hosting satellite office hours across communities in the 111th district. Area residents can visit these satellite hours to meet Bristow or to discuss any issues they may face. No appointment is required to attend.

“Senator Crowe and I are proud to serve our residents in the Metro East, and we will continue to stand up for their rights and voice their concerns in Springfield,” continued Bristow. “We would like to thank the Wood River City Council for allowing us to use their space to host this event and give us this opportunity to connect with citizens in all areas of our districts.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

