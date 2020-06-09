ALTON, Ill. – As part of her commitment to find property tax relief for Illinois homeowners, state Rep. Monica Bristow D-Alton, supported a bipartisan measure to deliver immediate relief to local homeowners by suspending late payment penalties and tax sales while creating a reapplication deferral for all senior, veteran and disabled homeowner exemptions.

“The need for property tax relief has only been increased with the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis,” said Bristow. “As a member of the Property Tax Relief Task Force, I wanted to ensure that there was a plan to help homeowners facing financial hardships in addition to already high property tax payments.”

Bristow supported Senate Bill 685, which will provide immediate property tax relief by allowing counties across the state to suspend late payment penalties and tax sales. In addition, the measure will create a one-year application deferral for seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities, so they do not have to go through a reapplication process for their homeowner exemptions this year.

“Although there is still much work to be done to reform and reduce property taxes in our state, this measure will provide much needed, immediate property tax relief to those who need it most,” continued Bristow. “Part of my commitment to the Riverbend Region is to ensure that Southern Illinois homeowners receive property tax relief, especially during these incredibly tough economic times.”

