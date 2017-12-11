COLLINSVILLE – Brinkmann Constructors’ annual employee charity initiative, BECAUSE (Brinkmann Employees Care About United Service Efforts), has raised $28,000 for Got Your Six Support Dogs, an organization that provides specially trained support dogs to veterans and first responders at no cost to them. Members of the BECAUSE committee presented a check this week to Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director and Kelly Felax, Board Secretary of Got Your Six Support Dogs at one of Brinkmann’s job sites. The donation will be used to cover the cost of training and care of additional service dogs.

“Got Your Six is extremely grateful to the employees of Brinkmann Constructors for making us the focus of their BECAUSE initiative. These funds will go a long way to ensuring we can provide services to the veterans and first responders nationwide who suffer from PTSD. We are honored that Brinkmann has joined us in our efforts to help those who have sacrificed lead a better and more fulfilling life,” said Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director of Got Your Six Support Dogs.

“Got Your Six is an amazing organization that does so much to help our veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress by providing service dogs specially trained just for them,” says Matt Funk, BECAUSE team member and Director of Preconstruction at Brinkmann Constructors, “We are proud of what our employees have done to benefit Got Your Six and in honoring our heroes.”

For more information about Got Your Six Support Dogs or to donate, please visit www. GotYourSixSupportDogs.org

About Got Your Six Support Dogs

Got Your Six Support Dogs in Collinsville, IL is committed to providing specialized service dogs to veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and/or sexual trauma. Their mission is to help these men and women regain their lives through the healing power of dogs.

About BECAUSE Initiative

Founded in 2014 by Brinkmann employees, the BECAUSE initiative is a way to give back to the community where they live, work and play. Each year, Brinkmann employees nominate and vote on a charity. The BECAUSE volunteer committee then organizes special events and recruits coworkers, clients, friends and family to volunteer time, talents and money to benefit the charity they chose.

About Brinkmann Constructors

Brinkmann Constructors is a national general contractor that has completed $4 billion in construction since 1984. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has offices in Denver, Colorado and Kansas City, Kansas.

