ALTON - A long-term Alton business returns on Friday after closure during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Christine and David Zimmer today announced Alton Tropical Sno will have a grand opening from 4-9 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at 1621 Main Street in Alton.

After the grand opening, the Tropical Sno will be open seven days a week from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. through October, Christine Zimmer said.

David Zimmer said he used to ride his bike to the Tropical Sno when he was a young child, and he completely believes in the business, which stopped during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Zimmer said when he saw the business was closed and the property abandoned, he and his wife decided to purchase the property and business and renovate it. David is well-known in Alton and is an Alton High School graduate, while his wife, Christine, is from Roxana. David has done much of the work himself in recent days to prepare to reopen.

"We have painted, installed fencing, added all new tables, chairs, umbrellas, and all the plumbing and electrical has been updated," David said. "We have a lot of updates we are still planning to do by the time we open next year, but we wanted to get it open this summer. We are proud of what we have done."

"We sell shaved ice with 40 different flavors and toppings that include gummy bears, nerds, sour juice, vanilla cream, banana cream, coconut cream, whipped cream, and sprinkles," Christine said. "We also have a second location at 4 Club Centre in Edwardsville."

Christine said the picture in her mind of David riding his bike to Tropical Sno, and memories he has, have been part of the reason she thought this was a good idea, plus they have experience with the one in Edwardsville. The Edwardsville location has been very successful, both said.

