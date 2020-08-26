ALTON - The Taco Bell franchisee KBP Bells launched its shiny new location at 620 E. Landmarks Blvd. in Alton at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and was greeted by an avalanche of hungry customers.

The initial opening provided a huge incentive for a “Free Taco Bell for a Year” coupon giveaway to the first 50 customers, and more.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker had about as much excitement in his voice today as those standing in line for the "Free Taco Bell for a Year" coupon when he said:

Article continues after sponsor message

"This is great for Downtown Alton. It is nice to see even in tough times, we are still getting a lot of improvements in the city. It is very inspiring to know that people are still moving forward with positive development projects in the community."

Marquette Catholic star student-athlete Jake Hewitt said he would receive a 50 combo boxes gift certificate for his wait in line at Taco Bell on Wednesday morning.

"I got here at 8:30 in the morning," Hewitt said.

"This is free food how can you beat that," Hewitt expressed with excitement.

KBP Bells Director of Operations Mike Valenti said "Whether you’re coming in for a classic Taco Bell taco or burrito, or you want to Live Más with the latest product innovation, we invite everyone to explore the variety of craveable menu items available at this Alton location. "This location has been designed in Taco Bell’s Mid-Modern Explorer design, inspired by the farm to table movement."

Valenti continued: “The design reinforces Taco Bell’s commitment to preparing food using the best ingredients. The restaurant comes equipped with free Wi-Fi, power outlets, comfortable seating, and more. The restaurant will serve the community seven days a week between the hours of 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and brins more than 30 new jobs to Alton.”

More like this:

Related Video: