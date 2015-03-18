Alton/Godfrey residents had their fill of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes at various locations throughout the area on Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day.

Andy Prehn and Brad Allen were out Tuesday morning smoking turkey, ribs and briskets for Johnson’s Corner customers. For Prehn, Brad and Jennifer Allen, St. Patrick’s Day at Johnson’s Corner in Alton has become a tradition.

“The celebration brings a little bit of Ireland to Alton for the day,” Jennifer Allen said. “We love spending the day with Jimmy and Cathy Johnson. “It is a fun day. We have been doing this for at least five or six years.”

Johnson’s Corner prepares 600 pounds of corned beef and cabbage on the day and sells all of it.

Deb Farris said she had cooked corned beef and cabbage for Johnson’s Corner patrons for 15 years and she said she thoroughly enjoys the festivities.

Each year, Jimmy Johnson becomes a leprechaun for a day on St. Patrick’s Day, applying a red die to his beard.

“I shave the beard off after St. Patrick’s Day every year and start growing it about a month later until the next year,” Johnson said. “St. Patrick’s Day is my favorite day of the year.”

One patron said for St. Patrick’s Day, she believes Johnson adopts the personality of a leprechaun.

“How can you say no to Jimmy?” she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Sports Tap has big days for corned beef and cabbage

Alton Sports Tap started serving corned beef and cabbage for customers on Monday and continued through Tuesday.

Brandie DeSherlia, who is a manager and owner of Alton Sports Tap, said she thought they had the best corned beef and cabbage around the area this year.

“People love the corned beef and cabbage,” she said. “It’s always fun. We sold out of corned beef and cabbage on Monday and Tuesday.”

The Levee continues tradition

The Levee bar in Carrollton continued a long-time tradition of serving corned beef and cabbage on Saturday this time.

Levee bartender Michelle Gilmore, said there was a good turnout Saturday.

“It was really nice and went well,” she said. “We had about 500 people come. It is a long tradition.”

Joe Cronin, previous owner of the Levee, started the tradition with his brother, Tom, and it now has been passed down to multiple generations who attend.

More like this: