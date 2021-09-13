This is part of a series of articles about artists who will present at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park.

EDWARDSVILLE - A pair of Brighton artists - Chris Day and Ronald Vieceli - both will have art on display at the Edwardsville Arts Fair in September at Edwardsville City Park.





Artist: Chris Day

Location: Brighton, Illinois

Artist Statement:

"I create images using a mixture of charcoal, acrylic paint and tar."

Artist: Ronald Vieceli

Location: Brighton, Illinois

Artist Statement:

"Works combine wood’s organic warmth and the cold industrial essence of steel. Wood is from urban logging operations. Bases are welded from the discarded pieces of fabrication. Each wood piece is unique in size, shape, and grain pattern."



Artist: Christine Adele Moore

Location: Bonita Springs, Florida

Article continues after sponsor message

Artist Statement: "My work is done in a layering process on canvas supports. Each layer of oil or acrylic paint is sometimes separated by a layer of resin. Ultimately, I paint what I love and what is beautiful to me."





Artist: Michael Plurad

Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

Artist Statement: "Work begins as an illustration in a sketchbook. It is then scanned into Adobe Photoshop where it is digitally inked, with the addition of hues, shading, highlights, and textures. Illustrations are printed on archival paper and framed."





Artist: April Tate

Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

Artist Statement: "I create contemporary fiber art toys and heirloom dolls from both modern and vintage textiles, as well as fabrics I design myself. I create sensory-rich art that is designed to be a vital part of pretend play."





Artist: Allison Norfleet Bruenger

Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

Artist Statement: "I create Wearable Art Jewelry that combines my Original Drawings, Paintings, Gemstones, Artisan Lampwork Beads & Fretwork in Sterling Silver, Copper, and Brass along with other Materials using Cold Connection Methods."

Every featured art piece shown will be displayed at the Edwardsville Arts Fair in September. This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center.

The Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Hours are as follows: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Saturday. The phone is (618) 655-0337.

More like this: