CHICAGO – A Brighton man - Christopher Sykes - has been charged by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Brighton man with dissemination of child pornography. The Attorney General’s office charged the 30-year-old Skyes in Jersey County Circuit Court with four counts of dissemination of child pornography,

Class X felonies punishable by six to 30 years that must be served consecutively. Sykes’ next court date is scheduled for April 3, 2024.

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Brighton Police Department and Jersey County Sheriff’s office, conducted a search of Sykes’ residence in the 33000 block of Mustang Drive in Brighton on March 14, 2024. Sykes was arrested when evidence of child pornography was discovered.

Raoul’s office is co-prosecuting this case with the Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten’s office.

The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.

“Child predators must be held accountable for their participation in the exploitation of innocent children,” Raoul said. “This horrific crime leaves survivors and their families dealing with a lifetime of trauma, which is why my office will continue to collaborate with state and local authorities to help survivors receive justice to support their healing.”

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child pornography, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2023, reports to the ICAC increased by 46% over 2022.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 185 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 40,900 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 720 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,010 arrests of sexual predators. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs. illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofi llinois.org.

Deputy Bureau Chief Shannon O’Brien is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

