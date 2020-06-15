BRIGHTON - Former Brighton Fire Chief John “Cal” Vonnahmen has died at the age of 93. Vonnahmen was the Brighton Fire Chief for 30 years.

The Brighton Fire Department remembered Vonnahmen fondly with an announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday: “It is with great sadness and regret that we inform you that we have lost a great man tonight. Retired Fire Chief John "Cal" Vonnahmen has passed away at the age of 93. Cal served with our department from 1956-1994. Cal served as fire chief from 1964 until his retirement. This wonderful man has done so much for our department and members. There are not many stories we discuss in the fire house that does not include him.

“He always had a smile on his face and it was so contagious. Today bringing him home showed how much he gave to his community and surrounding areas. We had countless people and area departments standing by to show their respect for our chief. We will never forget the sacrifices you have made giving so much to the town of Brighton and its citizens. We would also like to thank Brighton Police Department, Godfrey, Medora and Shipman fire departments for helping us bring him home.”

The Brighton Fire Department closed by saying this about retired Fire Chief Vonnahmen: “To the man who made us who we are today, we thank you. Rest easy chief we have it from here.”

