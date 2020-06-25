Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Brighton Fire Department and other fire agencies quickly responded to a heavy trailer fire in the 200 block of Prairie Lane which is an Alton address, but in the Brighton Fire District, around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control for the most part in quick fashion because of the rapid response.

Fosterburg Fire Department also responded to the scene for mutual aid. It is unknown how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

