BRIGHTON - Rain couldn’t scare off Brighton residents as many gathered at Schneider Park to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 1 with food, a fishing derby, a 5K and more.

Known as Independence Day at the Park, the celebration offers numerous competitions and events throughout the day. The Village of Brighton promised that there’s “something for everyone.”

The day kicked off early with a Kid’s Fishing Derby & Casting Contest from 8:30–10:30 a.m. A “firecracker 5K” began at 9 a.m. and Brandy Hendy won first place. The Brighton Athletic Association also hosted a Home Run Derby for kids and adults at 11:30 a.m.

The afternoon and evening promises plenty of sweet treats, starting with a watermelon-eating contest at 3 p.m. Kids and adults competed for medals. Entries for the famous cake and pie baking competition are due at 4:30 p.m. for judging at 5 p.m. All entries will be auctioned off after the winners are announced.

The BMX racing contest was scheduled to start at 3 p.m., but was canceled due to inclement weather. To learn about other upcoming racing events at the Brighton BMX track, click here.

Throughout the day, the Schneider Park pavilion is hosting craft vendors and food provided by the Brighton Park Committee. Pork steaks, cheeseburgers, nachos and other festival food favorites are available, as well as do-it-yourself snow cones by Kona Ice. There are also multiple bounce houses up and running from noon to 8 p.m. Kids can buy a $13 wristband for unlimited access to the inflatables.

The South City Troubadours will play from 7 p.m. until dusk, when the fireworks start. The fireworks will be launched over the park’s fishing lake and can be seen throughout most of the town.

For more information about Independence Day at the Park, including updates on today’s events, award winners and the fireworks display, visit the Village of Brighton website or Facebook page.

