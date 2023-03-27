ROXANA - Aidan Briggs, a junior, three-sport athlete for the Roxana Shells was honored for his actions on the basketball court Sunday night at the 76th Annual Gallatin Awards.

Briggs was named his team's Most Valuable Player.

The Shells had a 10-21 regular season but made some noise in the playoffs. Roxana defeated rivals Wood River and then Piasa Southwestern to earn a trip to the Regional Championship game, but just came up short against Greenville.

Briggs was a constant threat throughout the season for Roxana. He was the team's second-leading scorer with 324 points. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Briggs also plays football where he's listed as a tight end and defensive back. Right now, he's beginning baseball season for the Shells who are off to a 1-2 start.

