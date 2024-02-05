WOOD RIVER - Aidan Briggs led Roxana with 17 points, with Chris Walleck adding 13 points, and Sean Maberry came up with 11 points as the Shells got off to a big first-quarter lead and never looked back in defeating backyard rival East Alton-Wood River 68-29 in a game in the EAWR State Farm Shootout Saturday evening at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Aidan Briggs, the 6-foot-3 star for the Shells, is playing his best basketball of the season. He will be featured in an upcoming Athlete of the Month feature on Riverbender.com. Walleck was Player of the Game on Saturday for the Shells and will also be featured as an Athlete of the Month on Riverbender.com.

The Shells-Oilers game also served as the two teams' return match in the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division, as Roxana jumped off to the early lead and was never headed in taking the win.

The Shells led wire-to-wire, holding quarter leads of 21-12, 40-13, and 60-22 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Oilers in the running clock in the fourth quarter 8-7 to take the win.

Roxana head coach Mark Briggs said his boys' team is also playing their best basketball at the right time of the year. The club wants to get to the 20-game plateau and capture the Roxana Regional.

“We are picking the best time to peak,” he said. “Our kids are playing really well together and play excellent defense. We are excited to be at home for the regional.”

To go along with Briggs, Walleck and Maberry, Roxana had both Jackson Garner and Trenton Hollaway score six points each, Michael Silas hit for five points, both Keelan Crawford and Evan Wells had three points apiece, and Cohen Dugan and Jake Newton had two points each.

Aidan Briggs is only 10 points away from 1,000 points for his career and should get it this week. Walleck recently topped the 1,000-point mark. Coach Briggs said he is proud to have two top the 1,000-point career mark in one season and that doesn't happen very often for a team.

Tookie Smith led the Oilers with nine points, with both Kiyu Stilts and Harrison Smith hitting for five points each, Devon Green had four points, Austin Bock scored three points, Chase Mazzarella had two points, and Isaiah Smith had a single point.

The Shells are now 17-10, and play their final two home games this week, hosting Civic Memorial on Tuesday and their annual Senior Night game against Columbia on Friday night. Roxana winds up the regular season on the road, playing at Salem Feb. 13, then goes to Hardin Cahoun-Brussels on Feb. 16 to finish the regular season. All games are set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Oilers go to 3-24, and host Mt. Olive on Tuesday night, then play at Salem on Friday night. EAWR then has its annual Senior Night game on Feb. 13 against Breese Central, and finishes the regular season at Marissa-Coulterville Feb. 16, with all games starting at 7:30 p.m.

