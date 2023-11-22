ROXANA 50, JERSEY 48: Jersey led most of the way, but Roxana rallied in the final quarter to take the close win over the Panthers.

Jersey led after the first quarter 13-10, then extended the advantage to 27-15 at halftime and 39-32 after three, but Roxana outscored Jersey in the final period 18-9 to take the close win.

Aiden Briggs led the way for the Shells with 16 points, while Chris Wallack added 12 points, Sean Maberry hit for nine points, Trenton Hollaway scored seven points, Michael Silas had five points, and Evan Wells scored a single point.

Jaxon Brunaugh led the Panthers with 22 points, while Adam Kribs added 10 points, Hunter Herkert came up with eight points, Aiden Taylor scored five points and Fuogel had three points.

Roxana opens up its season 1-0, while Jersey drops to 0-2.

The group stage of the tournament continues on Wednesday, with Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo, going against Marquette at 11 a.m., Southwestern plays Carbondale at 12:30 p.m., Freeburg meets Centralia at 2 p.m. and Waterloo Gibault Catholic takes on Roxana at 3:30 p.m. All games will be played in Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

