JERSEYVILLE - The following Jersey Community High School senior was honored at the United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The Jersey CUSD Teacher Scholarship was awarded to Brianna Walsh. The JCEA scholarship is worth $500. She is being congratulated by high school Principal Cory Breden.