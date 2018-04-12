Brianna Walsh awarded Jersey CUSD Teacher Scholarship
April 12, 2018 10:01 AM
JERSEYVILLE - The following Jersey Community High School senior was honored at the United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
The Jersey CUSD Teacher Scholarship was awarded to Brianna Walsh. The JCEA scholarship is worth $500. She is being congratulated by high school Principal Cory Breden.