Couples names: Briana and Joe, he calls me “Mouth” because I always have something to say, and I call him PawPaw because he is 9 years older

City: Bethalto

Date met or started dating: May 2, 2022

What makes your relationship special? Defying all odds of both of us being addicts in recovery, meeting within a program and building a bond, working on ourselves to be better people. Blending families— he has a two year old and four year old and I have a 9 year old. All BOYS. We both have full custody of our children and we raise them together as a whole. Recovery has changed our lives and our childrens’ lives; allowing them to grow up without trauma, in a loving and supportive environment. I feel our relationship is so special— because it is built so well on a foundation of respect and recovery.

Share a memory you have made together: Buying a home and raising our children in it together. Raising three boys isn’t for the weak, but we do it because it is such a blessing in our lives that we get to experience now being clean. Against all odds ?? And now we are engaged!!

