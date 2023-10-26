ALTON - Brian Morris was presented the Hometown Star Award by John Hopkins at a recent Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey meeting. Brian is the owner of Shiver’s Frozen Custard in Godfrey.

Accompanied by his parents, Gary and Mary Ann Morris, Brian described his path to success as an entrepreneur in our community. Born and raised in Alton, he attended Alton schools, graduating from Alton High School in 2007. While pursuing his career path, he enrolled in Lewis and Clark, studying computer technologies, but concluded that area was not his passion.

While in high school, Brian worked part-time at Shiver’s Frozen Custard, which at the time was just beginning as a business on Godfrey Road. The business struggled and finally closed. The owner of Caesar’s Pizza bought the business and, while examining the records in the office, came across a list of former employees with Brian’s name and phone number, resulting in a call asking Brian to return to work at Shiver’s. After some time, Brian was asked if he would like to buy the business and, after approaching several area banks, finally Carrollton Bank said yes.

So in 2015, Brian became a business owner, expanding the menu to include a coffee bar and smoothies to expand the extensive frozen custard treats. It is easy to locate Shiver’s Frozen Custard on Godfrey Road. You just drive along until you see a traffic jam trying to enter the line of cars turning into 3318 Godfrey Road. More information is available on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ShiversFC) and website (https://shiversfc.com/).

Among the many projects, the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey sponsors for the community is to recognize individuals who have achieved beyond the ordinary. We recognize students for their academic performance monthly during the school year and award scholarships in June. We regularly recognize one community member who, through extra efforts, has made our community a much better place by presenting them with the Gordon F. Moore Service Above Self award. Also, annually, the club recognizes students pursuing a vocation through programs at Lewis and Clark Community College by presenting them with scholarships. A few years ago, club member, John Hopkins realized that another recognition should be added to encourage our exceptional young people to return to our community to carry out their careers and The Hometown Star Award was created.

