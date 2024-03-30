ALTON - BRIA Health Services celebrated the opening of their new in-house dialysis den on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Located at 3523 Wickenhauser Avenue in Alton, BRIA Health Services will now offer onsite dialysis care to their patients. The organization marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting and open house.

“Providing this dialysis service to the community is what’s really important,” owner Daniel Weiss said. “They no longer have to go out to the community to get dialysis. They can stay here, they can stay in their home, and get the care they need. So we’re going to be providing a service to this community that wasn’t here before.”

Weiss said that they purchased the building a year ago and built up the team they currently have. He thanked the team for their commitment to the facility and the patients.

Odette Martin, BRIA administrator, noted that the in-house dialysis will be safer for residents because they don’t have to travel. This onsite dialysis is the first of its kind in the Riverbend.

“This is a new thing for Alton,” Martin added. “Our residents don’t have to go out in the elements, and everything is so convenient. This makes it so convenient.”

Alton Mayor David Goins was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and he thanked the BRIA nurses, staff members and administrators for their work to help community members. He said working in healthcare is a “calling” and a “labor of love.”

“It is so vitally important that we take care of those who are less fortunate and especially those who have medical challenges,” Goins said. “I’m wishing you all the best as you embark on this new endeavor, as you provide essential care to the patients here…We are so grateful for the work that you are doing.”

For more information about BRIA Health Services in Alton, visit their official Facebook page.

