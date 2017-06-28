ALTON - A new coffee house in Alton has been the topic of many conversations and five-star online reviews.

Germania Brew Haus is soon going to be much more than a coffee house when it opens its line of IPour taps this Friday. The taps will host craft beers from across the St. Louis area, including Urban Chestnut, Old Bakery Beer Company, Recess Brewing and 4204 Main Street. Patrons will be able to pay as they pour their own drafts. Manager Benjamin Brynildsen said there will also be two taps open for national craft beers as well.

As far as coffee is concerned, Germania sources many of its recipes and its bean from Columbus, Ohio-based Crimson Cup - a fair trade coffee importer, which sources beans from five countries in South America, Africa and Asia. Brynildsen said the house blend is called "Armando's blend," and is a mix of different beans.

"The blend changes every year, depending on moisture and growth rates," Brynildsen said. "One of the founders of the Crimson Cup, Armando, is an expert barista, and he makes the blends based on several conditions."

The same beans are used for cold brews, drips and espresso, Brynildsen said. Many coffee places do not utilize the same beans for each of those, and the different styles of brewing creates different flavors.

Tea is also a big part of Germania Brew Haus. Several varieties of loose leaf teas are used, including a lavender-infused Earl Grey. Matcha - a powdered variety of concentrated green tea - is also used in several concoctions, including the frozen green Teazy Freezy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brynildsen said the business will continue to evolve based on customer needs. Currently, it closes at 6 p.m., but he said it will stay open until 10-11 p.m. once the beer starts being poured. The beer will be able to be tapped from Thursday through Sunday when it first rolls out. Brynildsen said those days may expand if the need occurs.

"We want to create a good atmosphere here," he said. "We try to keep it chill with a nice vibe. We want people to leave here with the drink they wanted and a smile on their face. We want people to feel like family."

Alton itself has been welcoming Germania with open arms as well, Brynildsen said. Outside of the positive reviews and growing business, he said the City of Alton as well as several local businesses have partnered well with them, or have dropped in for a visit. Owners of Old Bakery Beer Company, Maeva's Coffee, Elijah P's and Frost Bakery have stopped inside to patronize the business.

In fact, Germania currently offers baked goods from Frost Bakery, and are even planning on expanding the menu to more savory items due to the popularity of the quiches.

Germania Brew Haus is located at 617 E. Broadway in Alton. It can be reached at (314) 667-4751.

More like this: