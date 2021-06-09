SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois State Fair will welcome Brett Young to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage Friday, August 20. The multi-platinum artist, whose sound has been aptly dubbed “Caliville” for his west coast meets southern style, is an ACM Award winner and ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year with seven consecutive No. 1 hits. Young released his new album Weekends Look A Little Different These Days on June 4 via BMLG Records.

Opening for Brett Young will be multiplatinum singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Russell Dickerson. In 2020, the “Yours” singer received a nod in the “Best New Male Artist of the Year” category at the ACM awards.

Tickets for Brett Young with Russell Dickerson will go on sale Thursday June 10 at 10am on www.ticketmaster.com. Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

There are changes being made to track admission for the 2021 grandstand. The track will be open for General Admission, but the VIP gated area on the track will no longer be offered. The Illinois State Fair is continuing to offer the Stage Side Pre-Show Parties for all nights of paid concert events. Attendees of the Stage Side Party are required to have both a concert ticket and a party ticket to enter the party tent. All party attendees are allowed entrance into the venue prior to the general ticketholders. Stage Side party tickets are $30 and include a parking pass if purchased prior to July 15. There are a limited number of party tickets available.

Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, and include:

Thursday, August 12: Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road

Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / SRO - $58 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $83

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Article continues after sponsor message

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90’s Tour

Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Thursday, August 19: Badflower with Dorothy and Dead Poets Society

General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: Brett Young with Russell Dickerson

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $75

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2021 Illinois State Fair, August 12 through 22, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More like this: