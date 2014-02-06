Bret Mayberry, vice president of retail banking at Liberty Bank, has been named the 2014 auxiliary board of directors chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. Mayberry has been a strong supporter of United Way for several years. He is succeeding Dave Stoecklin, executive director of Madison County Employment and Training Department, who held the chair position in 2013.

Mayberry has served in many roles with the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis throughout the past few years, including: nominating committee member since 2013, auxiliary board member since 2011 and executive committee member since January 2014. He has also served as a volunteer panel member of the community investment committee since 2011. With his new appointment as the 2014 Southwest Illinois Division board chair, Mayberry will also serve on United Way of Greater St. Louis' board of directors and its executive committee this year.

"United Way and Liberty Bank have always had a great relationship, but when a member of our board encouraged me to volunteer for United Way three years ago, I was amazed to learn just how much they do to help people in our community," Mayberry said. "Even after being involved for three years now, it's still surreal to grasp just how many people United Way touches and how much amazing work they do in the community. The more I learn about what all United Way does, the more committed I become. I feel that being the board chair is such a great honor, and I hope to live up to it."

Article continues after sponsor message

About Bret Mayberry

As vice president of retail banking for Liberty Bank, Mayberry oversees the deposit side of the bank, rate settings and branch personnel. He is also responsible for marketing and advertising initiatives and planning community and special events. Mayberry has been with Liberty Bank since 2006.

Mayberry is active in the community, serving on the advisory committee for the Riverbender.com Community Center and serving as a member of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. In addition, Mayberry volunteers his time helping with several events for the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Inc., a United Way partner agency. "I've always been very community based," he said. "I love being able to work and live in the same community, and as such, I want to see the best for it. United Way impacts so many people for the better, and that's one of the many reasons why I continue to grow in my involvement with the organization."

Mayberry grew up in the East Alton and Bethalto area but moved to Kentucky for several years during high school and college. He returned to the community after graduating college and currently lives in Alton with his wife Sara, their daughter Taylor and son Grant.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way supports more than 170 health and human service agencies located throughout a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois. One in three people in our community receive services that strengthen families, help the elderly, keep children healthy and safe, and build stronger neighborhoods. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org

More like this: