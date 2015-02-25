EAST ALTON ? Bret Mayberry, vice president of retail banking at Liberty Bank, has been selected as the 2015 auxiliary board of directors chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. Mayberry has been a strong supporter of United Way for several years. He is the first board chair to serve a second consecutive term for the Southwest Illinois Division.

“I’m extremely honored to have been asked to serve a second term as United Way’s board chair and am happy to do so because United Way is such an outstanding organization,” Mayberry said. “I’m looking forward to another year leading United Way’s efforts in the community to help people live their best possible lives.”

The Southwest Illinois Division auxiliary board of directors amended its bylaws in 2014 to allow for two-year terms for both the board chair and vice chair positions. “We wanted to promote continuity in this leadership role and give the chair more time to create an even greater impact,” said Dayna Stock, vice president of regions and special initiatives, United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Bret is the perfect choice to help us transition through this new phase and find ways we can continue to help local people.”

Mayberry has served in many roles with United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division throughout the past few years, including: auxiliary board chair in 2014, auxiliary board member since 2011, executive committee member since 2014 and board leadership development committee member since 2013. He has also served as a volunteer allocations panel member since 2011. With his continuation as the Southwest Illinois Division board chair, Mayberry will once again serve on United Way of Greater St. Louis’ board of directors and executive committee.

“Looking back on my first year as chair, I learned just how committed the businesses in our community are to helping people,” he said. “It makes me proud to be involved with so many wonderful organizations knowing that they really care about making a difference in every way, whether that’s through fundraising or volunteering.”

Article continues after sponsor message

About Bret Mayberry

As vice president of retail banking for Liberty Bank, Mayberry oversees the deposit side of the bank, rate settings and branch personnel. He is also responsible for marketing and advertising initiatives and planning community and special events. Mayberry has been with Liberty Bank since 2006.

Most recently, Mayberry and Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford spearheaded the monumental sponsorship of the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater at Riverfront Drive. “Our sponsorship of the Amphitheater beginning in 2014 was the first of a three year commitment as the facility’s primary sponsor,” Mayberry said. “It’s been a very exciting project to be a part of and to grow our relationship with the City of Alton. We wanted to help bring in great acts for the community to support its growth and encourage future development.”

Mayberry is active in the community, serving on the advisory committee for the Riverbender.com Community Center and as a member of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. In addition, Mayberry volunteers his time helping with several events for the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Inc., a United Way supported agency, and serves as the agency’s board of directors’ treasurer since 2014.

Mayberry grew up in the East Alton and Bethalto areas but moved to Kentucky for several years during high school and college. He returned to the community after graduating college and currently lives in Alton with his wife Sara, their daughter Taylor and son Grant.



About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: