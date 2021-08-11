BOND COUNTY - A 30-year-old Breese female and a 33-year-old Moline male died in a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, on Illinois Route 127 at Sale Barn Avenue in Bond County.

Illinois Route 127 was closed from Sale Barn Avenue and Airport Avenue for four hours for the crash investigation on Aug. 9.

The preliminary Illinois State Police details of the crash are below.

WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Aug. 9, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: Illinois Route 127 at Sale Barn Avenue, Bond County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2014 Gray Toyota Avalon

Unit 2 – 2021 White Nissan Altima

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 33-year-old male from Moline, IL – Deceased

Unit 2 – 30-year-old female from Breese, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY:

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 127 near Sale Barn Avenue. Unit 2 was traveling northbound at the same location. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 crossed the center line striking Unit 2 head-on. Both drivers and sole occupants of the vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bond County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

