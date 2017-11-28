JERSEY - Jersey freshman Clare Breden seems born to play basketball and if Monday night is any indication, the future is bright for her and the Panthers. Breden poured in 24 points, including four three-pointers in Jersey’s 61-31 rout over Waterloo at Jersey.

Jersey head girls coach Kevin Strebel said Breden’s time on the hardwoods over the years playing different games and contests throughout the Midwest is now paying dividends.

“She has earned her playing time with a lot of things beyond her play in the school district,” he said. “It is nice to see her hard work paying off.”

Brianna Schroeder also had a hot hand with nine points and connected on a three-pointer. Strebel looks for both Schroeder and Hayden Tisdale to be solid threats from the three-point range all season and was glad to see the girls hit three-pointers in a game. He said in practice, they have been solid three-point shooters.

Abby Manns also contributed eight points for Jersey on Monday night.

Strebel said he is working with the girls to emphasize the Mississippi Valley Conference games early in the season and this was a good start. Next up is Mascoutah at Jersey on Thursday and Jersey travels to Highland next week for a key MVC matchup.

Waterloo was led by Sydney Luedeman's 20 points.

