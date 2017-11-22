Jersey was on a roll against Roxana on Tuesday night. (All photos by Steve Spencer)

JERSEY 47, ROXANA 12: Clare Breden had 11 points and Abby Manns 10 as Jersey downed Roxana 47-12 at Milazzo Gym in Roxana Tuesday; the Panthers went to 3-1 on the year while the Shells fell to 1-4.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Peyton Tisdale added eight points for the Panthers on the night; Jersey hosts Waterloo in the Panthers' home and Mississippi Valley Conference opener at 7:30 p.m. Monday while the Shells are at Metro East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Wednesday Sports Round-Up: Redbirds Pick Up First Soccer WIn, Triad XC Meet Postponned, Other Volleyball Scores

Aug 25, 2023 - Shells Blank Jersey In Season Opener – Ellis Goes Off For Four TDs

3 days ago - Monday Sports Roundup

Sep 6, 2023 - Tuesday Golf Round-Up: Explorers Win Dual Match Against Gibault, Lady Griffins Settle In At O'Fallon Invite

Sep 23, 2023 - Week Five High School Football Round-Up: Roxana Moves To 5-0, Marquette Shutout At Home, Triad Holds On For Win Over Jersey

 