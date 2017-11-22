Breden, Manns lead Panthers past Roxana girls 47-12 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY 47, ROXANA 12: Clare Breden had 11 points and Abby Manns 10 as Jersey downed Roxana 47-12 at Milazzo Gym in Roxana Tuesday; the Panthers went to 3-1 on the year while the Shells fell to 1-4. Article continues after sponsor message Peyton Tisdale added eight points for the Panthers on the night; Jersey hosts Waterloo in the Panthers' home and Mississippi Valley Conference opener at 7:30 p.m. Monday while the Shells are at Metro East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Monday. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football