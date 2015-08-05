EDWARDSVILLE - Ryan D. Breden, 22, is facing charges from Madison County State’s Attorney’s office filed on Aug. 4, 2015, in Madison County Third Judicial Circuit Court, for actions that occurred on Aug. 1, 2015.

The charges state that Breden committed the offense of:

Count I: Obstructing Justice (Class 4) in that said defendant, with the intent to obstruct due prosecution of himself for the offense of Driving While License Revoked, knowingly furnished false information to Deputy Jason Thatcher, a peace officer, in that he related to the officer that an individual by the name of Danny, later to be Danny Shields, was driving a motor vehicle which was involved in an accident on Lars Hoffman Crossing in Godfrey, Madison County, Illinois, knowing Danny Shields was not driving said motor vehicle, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/31-4 (a) (1), and against the Peace and dignity of the State of Illinois.

Count II: Driving While License Revoked (Class 4) In that said defendant drove a motor vehicle bearing Illinois registration number R850407, upon a public way, being Lars Hoffman Crossing, Godfrey, Madison County, Illinois, at a time in which his license was revoked, due to a 2008 conviction for Driving Under the Influence or a similar out of state offense, and the defendant having previously being convicted of Driving While License Revoked in violation of 625 ILCS 5/6-303 on February 2, 2009, and on November 26, 2014, in violation of 625 ILCS 5/6-303 (a), and against the peace and dignity of the said People of the State of Illinois.

These charges were signed by Thomas Gibbons, State’s Attorney, Madison County, Illinois.

