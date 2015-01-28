Name: Breckton Michael Waggoner

Parents: Kenneth Waggoner and Julie Ohley of East Alton 

Weight: 6lbs 7oz

Birthdate: 1/19/15

Time: 2:12 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Andrew Pashea (22) Maci Dobson (9) Mia Dobson (6)

Grandparents: Herb and Yvonne Ohley of Alton

Great Grandparents: Lavonn and Barb Krummelbein of Alton

Name: Bella Monroe Waggoner

Parents: Kenneth Waggoner and Julie Ohley of East Alton 

Weight: 6lbs 6oz

Birthdate: 1/19/15

Time: 2:06 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Andrew Pashea (22) Maci Dobson (9) Mia Dobson (6)

Grandparents: Herb and Yvonne Ohley of Alton

Great Grandparents: Lavonn and Barb Krummelbein of Alton

