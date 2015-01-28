Breckton Michael & Bella Monroe Waggoner Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Breckton Michael Waggoner Parents: Kenneth Waggoner and Julie Ohley of East Alton Weight: 6lbs 7oz Birthdate: 1/19/15 Time: 2:12 PM Hospital: St. Anthony's Siblings: Andrew Pashea (22) Maci Dobson (9) Mia Dobson (6) Grandparents: Herb and Yvonne Ohley of Alton Great Grandparents: Lavonn and Barb Krummelbein of Alton Article continues after sponsor message Name: Bella Monroe Waggoner Parents: Kenneth Waggoner and Julie Ohley of East Alton Weight: 6lbs 6oz Birthdate: 1/19/15 Time: 2:06 PM Hospital: St. Anthony's Siblings: Andrew Pashea (22) Maci Dobson (9) Mia Dobson (6) Grandparents: Herb and Yvonne Ohley of Alton Great Grandparents: Lavonn and Barb Krummelbein of Alton More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip