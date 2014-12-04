BELLEVILLE, ILLINOIS - The Breast Health Center at Memorial will begin providing 3-D mammography (breast tomosynthesis) this week for breast cancer screening. Memorial is the first hospital in the metro-east to offer this newest breast imaging modality.

Breast tomosynthesis produces a three-dimensional view of the breast tissue that helps radiologists identify and characterize individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue. The Hologic system used by Memorial offers exceptionally sharp breast images and an advanced ergonomic design providing more patient comfort.

“We believe breast tomosynthesis will benefit all screening and diagnostic mammography patients and is especially valuable for women receiving baseline screening, those who have dense breast tissue and/or women with a personal history of breast cancer,” said James Clanahan, M.D., medical director of The Breast Center at Memorial and general surgeon with Lincoln Surgical.

Article continues after sponsor message

The tomosynthesis screening experience is similar to a traditional mammogram. During a tomosynthesis exam, multiple, low-dose images of the breast are acquired at different angles. These images are then used to produce a series of one-millimeter thick slices that can be viewed as a 3D construction of the breast.

By offering women the latest technology in mammography, The Breast Health Center at Memorial expects to increase the number of area women who will be routinely screened. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women, exceeded only by lung cancer. Statistics indicate that one in eight women will develop breast cancer sometime in her lifetime. The stage at which breast cancer is detected influences a women’s chance of survival; if detected early, the five-year survival rate is 98 percent.

The Breast Health Center at Memorial is committed to providing the latest technology in the fight against breast cancer. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 618-257-5960.

More like this: