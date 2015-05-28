ALTON – All women in the community are invited to attend the “Breast Health Boot Camp” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1 E. 6th St. in Alton.

The event will begin with a delicious breakfast from My Just Desserts. The Rev. Sheila Goins will introduce breast cancer survivors Mary Buckley and Annette Williams, who will share their personal experiences. Dr. Katie Drake will speak on how the foods we eat can help reduce our risk of cancer, and Dr. Nikol McDonald will present “The Early Detection Connection”.

The Breast Health Boot Camp is free but reservations are required. To make a reservation, contact Jeanne Truckey in the Alton Memorial Hospital development office at 618-433-6047.

The event was made possible through a grant from the Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure, Illinois Department of Public Health, Office of Women’s Health and Family Services.

