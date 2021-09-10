GRANITE CITY - Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business.

For almost 19 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his unique brand of comedy – Front Porch Comedy – all over the United States. In fact, Nunes has become so popular that he’s played dozens of times weekly on Sirius/XM’s comedy channels. He currently has a stand-up special, titled Neighborhood Sasq-Watch, airing on the hottest platform in the industry, Dry Bar Comedy. Combined views of the special have exceeded 2.2 million. In November 2020, his first-ever network comedy special – Who’s with Me?! – debuted at number one on Amazon Prime. His humor book, titled You Can’t Write City Hall, retells his hilarious real-life experience as mayor of Dawson, Illinois, and has become an Amazon best-seller.

“I understand it’s difficult to get people to leave their homes and spend their hard-earned money,” said Nunes. “Watching a retired small-town mayor tell stories worthy of belly laughs works every time.” Aside from telling stories about his time as a small-town Illinois mayor, Nunes adds another unique twist: his comedy is swear-free. Nunes explains, “I make sure every show I perform in has three elements:

1. It’s ‘belly laugh’ funny.

2. It’s so energetic and fun that rougher crowds can enjoy it.

3. It’s clean enough that you can invite your Grandma.”

“It’s a unique combination for a comedy show – exciting, energetic, and clean,” said Nunes. The list of audiences to enjoy this new type of comedy is long. Nunes said, “The combined factors of my exposure on satellite radio, the You Can’t Write City Hall book, Dry Bar Comedy, and Amazon Prime, plus the desire for something new and exciting, are why I’m selling out all over the country.” He added, “Right now, the trend is for edgy, controversial, shock comedy. That may work for some, but it isn’t for me. I perform comedy that unites, not divides. Comedy events that are unique and funny are hard to find, so people want to be there.”

Jeremy Nunes will be performing live on Saturday, September 18 at the Granite City Cinema in beautiful Granite City, IL. The show begins at 7:00 pm. For tickets or more information, visit granitecitycinema.com.

About Jeremy Nunes: Jeremy Nunes is a stand-up comedian based in Springfield, IL. He is an alumnus of The Second City Comedy Theater in Chicago and has appeared in The Layover, ABC’s Final Witness, and Lincoln’s Secret Killer on the National Geographic Channel, to name a few. Nunes also hosts the award-winning Dynamite Drop-In Podcast. He regularly performs for fundraisers, churches, corporate events, and comedy clubs.

