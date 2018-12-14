ALTON – Wanted felon, Brian Edelen, 30, was arrested in Bunker Hill Friday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edelen was wanted in regards to a Nov. 29, 2018, incident in which Edelen allegedly stabbed John C. Jackson, 41, also of Alton, in the neck with a knife. He was charged with two counts of first degree murder following that stabbing. Greater St. Louis Crime Stoppers and the Alton Police Department posted a $5,000 reward for Edelen's capture.

“We appreciate the community's help for all the tips we received during this investigation,” Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said.

Edelen was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal Service Friday afternoon reportedly without incident. Bond for Edelen was set at $10 million.