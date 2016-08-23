ALTON - Two are in custody following a physical altercation involving an Alton Police officer and his canine companion.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said an officer approached a man on the side of the road near the corner of Brown and Highland. Simmons said the suspect ran from the officer, who grabbed the back of the man's shirt. Simmons said the suspect then turned around and started to assault the officer. During this time, Simmons said the officer's dog started attacking the suspect, who was then allegedly aided by an older female associate, who Simmons said started beating the canine officer with a stick. During this altercation, Simmons said a "Good Samaritan" came from a vehicle and aided the officer in the arrest.

Simmons said the suspect suffered "superficial" injuries as a result of being bitten by the dog, and the officer suffered superficial injuries as a result of allegedly being bitten by the suspect on the hand. The female associate, the Good Samaritan and the dog were unharmed, Simmons said.

As part of protocol, the suspect was sent for medical treatment following the altercation. Simmons said the older female accomplice is in the custody of the Alton Police Department at this time.

Nearly a dozen police patrol cars were on the scene directly following the incident because of the start of school season, Simmons said.

“We were all out on school patrol," he said. "All this week we have extra patrols due to school issues. We're making sure people are safe when they drop off their kids.”

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

