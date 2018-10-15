PITTSBURGH - U.S. Steel has announced a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers regarding a successor to its four-year collective bargaining agreement, a release on its website stated.

This agreement has been reached after negotiations between the union and the corporation in Pittsburgh between U.S. Steel and union representatives across the country, which voted unanimously to authorize a strike last month, including representatives from Granite City, who said they wanted to see some of the profits gained from recent steel and aluminum tariffs enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump. A representative from the Granite City chapter of the United Steelworkers Union said the union accepted certain hits in the past due to fears the corporation could not keep business afloat. Since the tariffs, however, things have changed.

Article continues after sponsor message

As many as 14,000 workers across the country are represented by this new tentative agreement, which covers U.S. Steel's domestic flat-rolled and iron ore mining facilities as well as tubular operations in Fairfield, Alabama, Lorain, Ohio, and Lone Star, Texas.

"We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers we believe is fair and in the best long-term interests of our employees and their families, as well as U.S. Steel's customers, stockholders and other stakeholders," said David B. Burritt, President and CEO of U.S. Steel in a release published on U.S. Steel's website. "Together, we've agreed on terms that will create certainty and stability for our many stakeholders, enable our company to implement our long-term business strategy, which includes continued, responsible investments in our people and plants, and position U.S. Steel to remain a leader in the highly competitive global steel industry."

Details of this tentative agreement will be made available by U.S. Steel once it passes the ratification process, assuming it indeed does.

More like this: