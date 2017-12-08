CLAYTON, MISSOURI - The suspected killer of St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder, a native of Godfrey, will not be facing the death penalty, according to a release from the office of St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Robert P. McCulloch.

McCulloch made the announcement through a release Friday morning in regards to suspected killer Trenton Forster. Forster is accused of killing Snyder on Oct. 6, 2016, after Snyder responded to a domestic violence call in South St. Louis County. According to the release sent from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, McCulloch did not believe the death penalty to be "appropriate" in this case. Forster, 19, was charged with first degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of armed criminal action following Snyder's death, and is awaiting a Feb. 4, 2019, trial.

"After a complete examination and reexamination of all evidence in this case, I have determined that seeking a death sentence in this case is not appropriate," McCulloch said in the release.

The evidence, the release stated, includes all reports, physical items, witnesses interviewed and medical, psychiatric and social records pertaining to Forster.

McCulloch cited Missouri's ethical rules when seeking the death penalty, but added he could not elaborate on the decision. In the release, McCulloch assured all evidence would be presented at the trial.

If convicted, Forster faces life imprisonment without the possibility of probation or parole in addition to any other possible sentences for the other charges, if convicted of those as well.

