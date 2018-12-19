ELSAH – Police were able to talk a man down from the bluffs in Elsah, Illinois, west of Lockhaven Road Wednesday afternoon.

The man was on the property of Principia College as he alternated between standing and sitting on a bluff overlooking the Great River Road, threatening to jump. Officers from Grafton, Jersey County and Illinois State Police joined together to talk the man off the bluffs alongside QEM Fire Protection District. Officers also blocked westbound traffic on the Great River Road for the entirety of the hour-and-a-half ordeal, which started around 12:15.

Cops and firefighters were both at the bottom of the bluff and at the top talking to the man. Once he was convinced not to jump, he was taken into protective custody.

Suicides in the United States have been on the increase over the last few years, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Prevention and self-care as well as knowing someone's mental health status are important for ending that epidemic.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts or contemplating taking such action, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

