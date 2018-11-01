Photo by Steven Spencer

WOOD RIVER – One person is dead following a Wednesday crash near the intersection of South Moreland Road and Willis Lane in unincorporated Madison County.

Christopher S. Poynter, 32, of the St. Louis Area, was killed from injuries following a three-car crash in unincorporated Madison County after his vehicle was struck by another. The vehicle, which struck Poynter's lost its entire motor, which struck a third car, causing a three-car incident. Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said criminal investigators are currently doing accident reconstruction on the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, who police believe may be at fault for the incident was transported to a St. Louis hospital in serious but stable condition. That driver is expected to survive.

The driver of the third vehicle, which was struck by the second vehicle's motor, was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries.

Poynter was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

